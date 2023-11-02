Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 129.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $452.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

