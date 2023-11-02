Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 136,605 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,605 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,027 shares of company stock worth $2,341,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $178.38 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.40.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

