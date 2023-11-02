Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,324 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of C stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

