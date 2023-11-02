Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 1,362 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 2.05% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJB. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter worth $8,381,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 160.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 346,212 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 43.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 880,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 268,412 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter worth $4,081,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 104.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 430,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the period.

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Down 1.0 %

SJB opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

ProShares Short High Yield Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

