Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 2,418 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 115,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 65,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

