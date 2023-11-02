Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,118 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 186,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.42 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

