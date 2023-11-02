Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

