Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $116.72 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

