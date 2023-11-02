Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 174.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 96,378 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 52,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 131.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 68,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $183.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.05%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.