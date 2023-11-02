Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.80 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $164.04 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.