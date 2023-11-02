Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.12 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,877 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.