Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.97 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.37 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.30 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.