Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $3.87 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

