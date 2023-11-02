Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $1.93 Million in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Braze by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $62,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $99,207.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,687.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $62,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,437 shares of company stock worth $9,130,346. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

