Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $3.16 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

CFLT opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

