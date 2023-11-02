Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,246 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $123.78 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average of $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,844. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

