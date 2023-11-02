Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 802 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 209.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,738,000 after buying an additional 134,723 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,479,000 after buying an additional 151,166 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 342.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 23,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

ADP stock opened at $210.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.07 and a 200-day moving average of $232.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

