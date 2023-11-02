Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $377.82 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $308.60 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $355.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.78 and a 200-day moving average of $390.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

