Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 117 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $409.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.31 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.12.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

