Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 2,050 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 503,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after buying an additional 397,223 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.3% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,228,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,661,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

