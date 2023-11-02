Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 28 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $509.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $405.63 and a 1 year high of $525.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $501.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

