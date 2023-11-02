Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $32.10. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 45,796 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $570.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $220,573.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 184,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

