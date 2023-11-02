CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

CNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

