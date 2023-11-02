Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237,890 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 2.03% of Cohu worth $39,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohu by 1,924.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Cohu Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

