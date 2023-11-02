Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

CIGI stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $129.95.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $568,000. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

