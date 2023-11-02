Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNXC

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,665.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Price Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.