Conflux Market Cap Achieves $554.00 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Conflux has a total market cap of $554.00 million and $80.30 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,384.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00199185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.55 or 0.00685490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00482535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00050089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00138672 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,110,959 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,364,008,800.1412225 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16560802 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $80,639,090.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.