ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,140,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $116.72 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

