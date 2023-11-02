CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $102.17

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.17, but opened at $94.03. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $88.42, with a volume of 225,428 shares changing hands.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.75.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.51. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $660.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,602 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

