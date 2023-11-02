Contrasting KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 KeyCorp 0 6 9 0 2.60

Risk and Volatility

KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $14.26, suggesting a potential upside of 40.54%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 13.37% 20.01% 1.58% KeyCorp 11.74% 11.64% 0.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $44.48 billion 0.63 $6.01 billion $2.25 4.36 KeyCorp $8.13 billion 1.17 $1.92 billion $1.24 8.19

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than KeyCorp. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KeyCorp beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

