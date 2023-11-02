Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $5.05 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by $1.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Featured Articles

