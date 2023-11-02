Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,262,638 shares of company stock valued at $616,991,316 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNM opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

