Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Corteva has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Corteva by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.