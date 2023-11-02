Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1,005.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,582 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Corteva worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after purchasing an additional 208,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

