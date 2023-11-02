Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.