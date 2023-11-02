Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 2.39. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 281.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,521,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,164,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,472 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

