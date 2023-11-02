Critical Review: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) vs. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CV and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.33%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than CV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

73.0% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CV and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $17.63 million 0.07 -$11.76 million N/A N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $421.97 million 1.74 $38.10 million ($0.30) -35.30

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Risk & Volatility

CV has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CV and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0.38% 8.93% 1.73%

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats CV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

