Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,984,000 after purchasing an additional 217,889 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

