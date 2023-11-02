Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

