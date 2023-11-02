Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JNK opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

