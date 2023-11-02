Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.
Cummins Stock Up 3.5 %
CMI opened at $225.75 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cummins
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.