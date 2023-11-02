Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Neutral

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $51.28 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 48,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.