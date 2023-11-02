Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.56% of Dana worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Dana by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Dana Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DAN opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Dana had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.55%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

