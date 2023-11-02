Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Danaher by 38.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,726,000 after buying an additional 1,252,274 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $190.05 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

