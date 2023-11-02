DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 79.1% higher against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $139.40 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00199185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010974 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000891 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

