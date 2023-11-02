DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of DexCom worth $38,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

