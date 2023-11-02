dForce USD Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.06 million and $2,506.01 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00199185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013097 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,279,705 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00694676 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,650.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.