Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on December 8th

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $149.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.17. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $145.86 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $440.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $85,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.



