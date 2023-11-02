Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,751,285 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 16.36% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $388,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.