Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DHC opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $508.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

